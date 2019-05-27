Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Videos and photos: Tornado on the ground in north Iowa Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Tornado Warning View Alerts

Videos and photos: Tornado on the ground in north Iowa

A tornado was on the ground Monday afternoon in Floyd County.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 1:16 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 1:33 PM

Check out videos and photos from the storm here. 

Tracking a soggy Memorial Day.
