Tornado damages apartment building in northeast Iowa

Oelwein police said no serious injuries were reported.

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 10:53 AM

OELWEIN, Iowa (AP) — Severe storms damaged an apartment building in northeast Iowa Saturday night and knocked down power lines in the area.

A tornado that was spotted in Oelwein, Iowa, tore off part of the wall of a 12-unit apartment building and damaged the siding of a second building in the complex.

Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher said the storm knocked down branches and some power lines elsewhere in Oelwein and in rural parts of the county. Residents of the apartment complex whose homes were damaged sought shelter in a nearby hotel.

Severe weather Saturday before the sun comes out
