Tornado cleanup process moving along in Floyd Co.

A week after tornado damaged homes near Charles City, progress is being made on recovery

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 2:14 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - One week ago, tornadoes ripped through part of our area. Today, the cleanup process from them continues.

During the Floyd County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday morning, Emergency Management Director Lezlie Weber discussed the status of cleanup as well as the effectiveness of the Emergency Operations Center. Weber also touched on strong volunteer response immediately after the storms passed.

Elijah Schwake was at home with his family when the tornado hit. The storm took part of the roof off his house, snapped trees, and totaled his barn. He had volunteers come in and help with cleanup, but the bigger challenge is how to rebuild.

"As of right now, we know the barn is completely totaled, so we can rebuild that as time goes on. As for the main structure of the house, they're still in limbo with what we're going to do. We're still waiting on adjusters and insurance, and if it's salvageable."

Even a week after, he's still receiving plenty of help.

"Faith really got me through it. As being Jehovah's Witnesses, one of the things that really got us through it, a lot of prayer, a lot of help from our congregation and our friends, but also having those people around you and in your corner."

Also discussed at the meeting was the status of the Floyd County Fairgrounds, which took a big hit during the storm. However, despite the damage, the fair is set to get underway in about 43 days, and other than some mnor changes, will go on as planned, according to Fair Board President Amy Staudt. In addition, contractors will be coming in this week to tear down any totaled buildings.

