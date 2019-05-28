Tornado brings Greenleafton community together: 'Everybody helps their neighbor, that's the way it is here'

GREENLEAFTON, Minn. – One of the Memorial Day tornadoes touched down in Greenleafton, which is in Fillmore County.

Its path was only 3 miles, but neighbors from all over are coming together to help pick up the pieces.

Lester Prinsen went inside his home for safety.

“I went to the basement and I no more got down there for about a minute and it was all over I guess,” Prinsen said. “So I came out and had to look at all the damage.”

His machine shed saw the most damage, as the 85 mile per hour winds tore through metal walls and wooden framework.

“It wasn't a real strong tornado, but still it can do a lot of damage,” Prinsen said.

It left behind a major mess, but his neighbors weren’t far away.

Prinsen estimates about 50 people helped out Monday, and another 50 on Tuesday.

This EF-0 tornado’s path was selective in which farms were hit, even so Prinsen is surrounded by those who care.

“We want to come and help neighbors if they need a hand ya know no matter what,” Dave Mensink, a neighbor, said. “If there's a stressful situation or event such as this wind storm, the neighbors are gonna all be here to help. It's just part of our community.”

It goes to show that winds with power so strong to pull buildings a part also have the power to bring people together.

“Everybody helps their neighbor,” Prinsen said. “That's the way it is here.”

Most of the damage in Fillmore County is farm buildings. Homes got very little, if any, damage.

No injuries or deaths were reported resulting from the Greenleafton tornado.