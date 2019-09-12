Clear
Tornado Watch issued for many north Iowa, southern Minnesota counties

In effect for many counties until 10 p.m.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 3:07 PM

Tornado Watch
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)
TORNADO WATCH 648 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE CHICKASAW CLAYTON FAYETTE FLOYD HOWARD MITCHELL WINNESHIEK


Tornado Watch
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Freeborn; Goodhue; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Rice; Steele; Wabasha; Waseca; Winona

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)
TORNADO WATCH 648 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DODGE FILLMORE FREEBORN GOODHUE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED RICE STEELE WABASHA WASECA WINONA

Another day, another round of potentially severe storms and flooding
