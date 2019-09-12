Tornado Watch issued for many north Iowa, southern Minnesota counties

Tornado Watch
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)
TORNADO WATCH 648 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE CHICKASAW CLAYTON FAYETTE FLOYD HOWARD MITCHELL WINNESHIEK
Tornado Watch
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Freeborn; Goodhue; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Rice; Steele; Wabasha; Waseca; Winona
NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)
TORNADO WATCH 648 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DODGE FILLMORE FREEBORN GOODHUE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED RICE STEELE WABASHA WASECA WINONA
