StormTeam 3: Tornado Watch issued for entire viewing area

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire viewing area until 8pm tonight, and already some minor rotation has been spotted in cells popping up just west the viewing area. Off and on pop-up showers and storm chances will continue through the rest of the afternoon and into the early evening. As the storms move through, winds will gradually increase. This has prompted a Wind Advisory for the entire area in effect from 5pm to midnight. Gusts could reach up to 45 mph during this time. Showers will weaken as we continue into the night with a few stray rain/mix chances lingering into the very early morning hours of Thursday, as temperatures drop near freezing (32F).

Tornado Watch

Areas Affected: Dakota; Dodge; Faribault; Fillmore; Freeborn; Goodhue; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Rice; Steele; Wabasha; Waseca; Winona

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

TORNADO WATCH 16 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DAKOTA DODGE FARIBAULT FILLMORE FREEBORN GOODHUE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED RICE STEELE WABASHA WASECA WINONA

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Le Sueur, Faribault, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Steele, Freeborn, Rice and Watonwan Counties.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

