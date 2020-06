Tornado Watch issued Sunday night in viewing area

Tornado Watch

Areas Affected: Dakota; Dodge; Fillmore; Freeborn; Goodhue; Houston; Le Sueur; Mower; Nicollet; Olmsted; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Wabasha; Waseca; Winona

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

TORNADO WATCH 315 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DAKOTA DODGE FILLMORE FREEBORN GOODHUE HOUSTON LE SUEUR MOWER NICOLLET OLMSTED RICE SCOTT SIBLEY STEELE WABASHA WASECA WINONA

Areas Affected: Howard; Mitchell

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

TORNADO WATCH 315 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE HOWARD MITCHELL