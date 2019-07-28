Tornado Watch for Olmsted, Dodge County until 9 p.m.

Areas Affected: Anoka; Blue Earth; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Dodge; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Le Sueur; McLeod; Nicollet; Olmsted; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Steele; Wabasha; Waseca; Washington; Winona; Wright
NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)
TORNADO WATCH 543 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANOKA BLUE EARTH CARVER CHISAGO DAKOTA DODGE GOODHUE HENNEPIN ISANTI LE SUEUR MCLEOD NICOLLET OLMSTED RAMSEY RICE SCOTT SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEELE WABASHA WASECA WASHINGTON WINONA WRIGHT
