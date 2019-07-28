Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch View Alerts

Tornado Watch for Olmsted, Dodge County until 9 p.m.

Tornado Watch in effect for SE Minnesota.

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 3:09 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2019 3:11 PM

Areas Affected: Anoka; Blue Earth; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Dodge; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Le Sueur; McLeod; Nicollet; Olmsted; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Steele; Wabasha; Waseca; Washington; Winona; Wright

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)
TORNADO WATCH 543 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANOKA BLUE EARTH CARVER CHISAGO DAKOTA DODGE GOODHUE HENNEPIN ISANTI LE SUEUR MCLEOD NICOLLET OLMSTED RAMSEY RICE SCOTT SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEELE WABASHA WASECA WASHINGTON WINONA WRIGHT

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn 

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marginal risk of severe weather on Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa pastor shares story of cancer battle

Image

Tracking possible stormy Sunday weather

Image

Autocross invades Olmsted County Fair

Image

Hancock County District Fair could be seeing uptick in attendance

Image

City of Fountain turns 150

Image

Families get free backpacks with school supplies

Image

Outbreak in food related illnesses

Image

Food shelf seeks new steward

Image

Training to save lives

Image

Knights hold off Pekin rally; advance to Class 1A semifinals

Community Events