Community comes together after tornado rips through SE Minnesota's Lake City

Lincoln High School students volunteered to spend their time helping clean up the aftermath.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 7:15 PM
Updated: Sep 26, 2019 8:20 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

LAKE CITY, Minn.- On Tuesday evening an EF0 tornado ripped through Lake City.

Two days later, residents of the area are still picking up the pieces.

There were roofs ripped off, boats flipped, trees uprooted and many things completely shattered. However, the one thing that twister didn't take with it, is the community's willingness to help one another.

Lincoln High School students volunteered their time to head out to the neighborhood just across from the Lake City Marina to help out trailer owners with the damage.

Bob Junghans has owned a trailer on the water for the past 17 years, but Tuesday's tornado uprooted a tree, pushing it on top of Junghans's trailer, completely crushing it.

He tells KIMT News 3 it's hard to put into words what it means to him and his wife to see the community coming together to help them out.

They're still figuring out what they'll do with the trailer and insurance, but Junghans says whatever the outcome, he's thankful for his time on the lake.

"If this is the end of a 16-, 17-year run for us, it's been a great run being here. And it's a little slice of heaven."

