"Topping off" another big development in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Discovery Square in downtown Rochester takes another big step forward.

A ceremonial steel “topping off” ceremony for Two Discovery Square, the second building in the Destination Medical Center development was held Monday afternoon. It is adjacent to One Discovery Square and there will be a physical link between the two buildings.

A “topping off” ceremony is when the highest of last steel beam is placed in a building under construction. Officials like Mayor Kim Norton, DMC EDA Executive Director Patrick Seeb, and Dr. Clark Otley of Mayo Clinic attended to sign their names to final beam.

Two Discovery Square is scheduled to open in mid-2022.