Toppin qualifies for Olympic Time Trials

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Growing up we all have hopes, dreams, and goals in life. We exert every ounce of our effort and energy into reaching them and that is exactly what one Clear Lake native is doing, and her dedication is taking her places she never even imagined possible.

“I just didn’t feel like my running career was really done when I was at Iowa State, like it didn’t really end the way I wanted it to,” 2011 Ventura High School graduate, Andrea Toppin told KIMT.

Toppin has poured blood, sweat, and tears into running. Her hard work and dedication continues to pay off, even after calling it quits for a while.

“Post-collegiately, a lot of people wanted me to race and compete and I was just kind of burnt out and just kind of wanted to take a break from everything.

But the running enthusiast couldn’t stand the withdrawal and now she is headed to the U.S. Olympic Marathon Time Trials in 2020. She even set a personal record at the California Marathon, meeting the Olympic B-Standard.

“I cut 11-minutes off my previous marathon time,” said Toppin.

She gives her coaches, training, and even her brother the credit for all of her success.

“We live about a mile-and-a-half from each other so we didn’t do every run together, but if there was a day where I couldn’t squeeze in a morning run and I’d get home from a long day of work and he’d help me with my track workouts, or he’d help me with my long progressive runs – tempo runs,” added Toppin.

As a graduate student at the Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, Minnesota, she admits balancing school, work, and running can be difficult at times.

“Training with school is very hard but it’s also a big refresh button for me and for my brain,” Toppin added.

Until the Olympic Time Trials in Atlanta in February 2020, Toppin will continue to to train and enjoy the moment.

“How many graduate students can say they’re an Olympics trials qualifier?” asked Toppin. “You’ll have that for the rest of your life.”