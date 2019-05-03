Clear

Top of Iowa West track and field highlights

Lake Mills and Forest City take team champion titles

Posted: May. 2, 2019 11:38 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 11:41 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

GARNER, Iowa – The Top of Iowa Conference west division track and field meet was held at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School on Thursday. Below are the team placings. Click on the video player above to view highlights and reaction from the event.

Girls Team Rankings
1 – Forest City (164)
2 – Bishop Garrigan (93.3)
3 – Lake Mills (74)
3 – West Hancock (74)
5 – Belmond-Klemme (54.6)
6 – North Union (45)
7 – GHV (38)
8 – North Iowa (26)
9 – Eagle Grove (20)

Boys Team Rankings
1 – Lake Mills (182.5)
2 – Forest City (114)
3 – Bishop Garrigan (64)
4 – GHV (54)
5 – West Hancock (50)
6 – Belmond-Klemme (40)
7 – North Union (33.5)
8 – Eagle Grove (30)
9 – North Iowa (21)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Nicer forecast turns to sun and 70s by Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TIC TRACK MEET

Image

Dunbar passes

Image

MC Rugby Preview

Image

TIC West Track Highlights

Image

The Austin of the future will look more diverse

Image

Water tower rescue training

Image

Five hurt in Mason City Crash

Image

Dogs will not be returned to Kavars

Image

Alliant Energy Rate Hike: How much is too much?

Image

Walk MS events coming up in Rochester and Mason City

Community Events