Top of Iowa West track and field highlights

GARNER, Iowa – The Top of Iowa Conference west division track and field meet was held at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School on Thursday. Below are the team placings. Click on the video player above to view highlights and reaction from the event.
Girls Team Rankings
1 – Forest City (164)
2 – Bishop Garrigan (93.3)
3 – Lake Mills (74)
3 – West Hancock (74)
5 – Belmond-Klemme (54.6)
6 – North Union (45)
7 – GHV (38)
8 – North Iowa (26)
9 – Eagle Grove (20)
Boys Team Rankings
1 – Lake Mills (182.5)
2 – Forest City (114)
3 – Bishop Garrigan (64)
4 – GHV (54)
5 – West Hancock (50)
6 – Belmond-Klemme (40)
7 – North Union (33.5)
8 – Eagle Grove (30)
9 – North Iowa (21)
