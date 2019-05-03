Top of Iowa West track and field highlights

GARNER, Iowa – The Top of Iowa Conference west division track and field meet was held at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School on Thursday. Below are the team placings. Click on the video player above to view highlights and reaction from the event.

Girls Team Rankings

1 – Forest City (164)

2 – Bishop Garrigan (93.3)

3 – Lake Mills (74)

3 – West Hancock (74)

5 – Belmond-Klemme (54.6)

6 – North Union (45)

7 – GHV (38)

8 – North Iowa (26)

9 – Eagle Grove (20)

Boys Team Rankings

1 – Lake Mills (182.5)

2 – Forest City (114)

3 – Bishop Garrigan (64)

4 – GHV (54)

5 – West Hancock (50)

6 – Belmond-Klemme (40)

7 – North Union (33.5)

8 – Eagle Grove (30)

9 – North Iowa (21)