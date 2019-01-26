Top of Iowa Conference wrestling results

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Top of Iowa Conference held its wrestling tournament on Saturday. Highlighta re available above and below is a list of Saturday’s top finishers.
TEAM RESULTS
1. Osage
2. Lake Mills
3. Central Springs
4. West Hancock
5. Nashua-Plainfield
106
1st Place - Clayton McDonough of Central Springs
2nd Place - Brock Moore of Forest City
3rd Place - Cael Wollner of Newman Catholic
113
1st Place - Jakob Whitinger of Nashua-Plainfield
2nd Place - Joe Jacobs of Osage
3rd Place - Bryce McDonough of Central Springs
120
1st Place - Joe Sullivan of Osage
2nd Place - Trey Nelson of Nashua-Plainfield
3rd Place - Brock Mathers of Central Springs
126
1st Place - Averee Abben of Osage
2nd Place - Bryce Trees of North Butler
3rd Place - Carter Pals of Central Springs
132
1st Place - Jacob McBride of Newman Catholic
2nd Place - Caden Schrage of Northwood-Kensett
3rd Place - Kyle Beery of Lake Mills
138
1st Place - Caiden Jones of Lake Mills
2nd Place - Logan Heaberlin of Belmond-Klemme
3rd Place - Brody Roll of Osage
145
1st Place - Mark Dawson of Eagle Grove
2nd Place - Lucas Garl of Central Springs
3rd Place - Kristian Gunderson of Forest City
152
1st Place - Kameron Black of Newman Catholic
2nd Place - Jared Shaw of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
3rd Place - Colin Muller of Osage
160
1st Place - Zach Williams of Osage
2nd Place - Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills
3rd Place - Gideon Rollene of Northwood-Kensett
170
1st Place - Spencer Mooberry of Osage
2nd Place - Tate Hagen of West Hancock
3rd Place - Zack Wagner of Lake Mills
182
1st Place - Tucker Kroeze of Belmond-Klemme
2nd Place - Cole Kelly of West Hancock
3rd Place - Drake Harnish of Lake Mills
195
1st Place - Zach Ryg of Central Springs
2nd Place - Chase McCleish of Newman Catholic
3rd Place - Mathew Francis of West Hancock
220
1st Place - Teddy Behrens of Central Springs
2nd Place - Max Johnson of Lake Mills
3rd Place - Joel Mendoza of Eagle Grove
285
1st Place - Chet Buss of North Butler
2nd Place - Chandler Redenius of West Hancock
3rd Place - Tyler Nielsen of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
