Top of Iowa Conference wrestling results

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Top of Iowa Conference held its wrestling tournament on Saturday. Highlighta re available above and below is a list of Saturday’s top finishers.

TEAM RESULTS

1. Osage

2. Lake Mills

3. Central Springs

4. West Hancock

5. Nashua-Plainfield



106

1st Place - Clayton McDonough of Central Springs

2nd Place - Brock Moore of Forest City

3rd Place - Cael Wollner of Newman Catholic

113

1st Place - Jakob Whitinger of Nashua-Plainfield

2nd Place - Joe Jacobs of Osage

3rd Place - Bryce McDonough of Central Springs

120

1st Place - Joe Sullivan of Osage

2nd Place - Trey Nelson of Nashua-Plainfield

3rd Place - Brock Mathers of Central Springs

126

1st Place - Averee Abben of Osage

2nd Place - Bryce Trees of North Butler

3rd Place - Carter Pals of Central Springs

132

1st Place - Jacob McBride of Newman Catholic

2nd Place - Caden Schrage of Northwood-Kensett

3rd Place - Kyle Beery of Lake Mills

138

1st Place - Caiden Jones of Lake Mills

2nd Place - Logan Heaberlin of Belmond-Klemme

3rd Place - Brody Roll of Osage

145

1st Place - Mark Dawson of Eagle Grove

2nd Place - Lucas Garl of Central Springs

3rd Place - Kristian Gunderson of Forest City

152

1st Place - Kameron Black of Newman Catholic

2nd Place - Jared Shaw of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura

3rd Place - Colin Muller of Osage

160

1st Place - Zach Williams of Osage

2nd Place - Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills

3rd Place - Gideon Rollene of Northwood-Kensett

170

1st Place - Spencer Mooberry of Osage

2nd Place - Tate Hagen of West Hancock

3rd Place - Zack Wagner of Lake Mills

182

1st Place - Tucker Kroeze of Belmond-Klemme

2nd Place - Cole Kelly of West Hancock

3rd Place - Drake Harnish of Lake Mills

195

1st Place - Zach Ryg of Central Springs

2nd Place - Chase McCleish of Newman Catholic

3rd Place - Mathew Francis of West Hancock

220

1st Place - Teddy Behrens of Central Springs

2nd Place - Max Johnson of Lake Mills

3rd Place - Joel Mendoza of Eagle Grove

285

1st Place - Chet Buss of North Butler

2nd Place - Chandler Redenius of West Hancock

3rd Place - Tyler Nielsen of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura