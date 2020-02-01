Top of Iowa Conference wrestling champions

106 lbs: Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) defeated Kale Peterson (West Fork) by 18-3 decision.
113 lbs: Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) defeated Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) by 8-2 decision.
120 lbs: Nick Fox (Osage) defeated Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) by 7-4 decision.
126 lbs: Joe Sullivan (Osage) defeated Brock Mathers (Central Springs) by a 16-1 tech fall.
132 lbs: Averee Abben (Osage) defeated Caden Schrage (Northwood-Kensett) by a 20-5 tech fall.
138 lbs: Ryan Adams (Osage) defeated Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) by a 3-2 decision.
145 lbs: Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove) defeated Brett Peterson (Lake Mills) by a 8-0 decision.
152 lbs: Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) defeated Kristian Gunderson (Forest City) by a 2-0 decision.
160 lbs: Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) defeated Zach Williams (Osage) by a 5-1 decision.
170 lbs: Spencer Mooberry (Osage) defeated Matthew Francis (West Hancock) by a 13-1 decision.
182 lbs: Reese Moore (Forest City) defeated Cole Kelly (West Hancock) by pinfall, 1:54.
195 lbs: Tate Hagen (West Hancock) defeated Keaton Muller (Osage) by pinfall, 1:25.
220 lbs: Joel Mendoza (Eagle Grove) defeated Teddy Behrends (Central Springs) by pinfall, 2:54.
285 lbs: Chet Buss (North Butler) defeated Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) by pinfall, 4:36.
