Top of Iowa Conference volleyball All-Conference teams

All-Conference honorees from the TIC.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 11:55 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

West - First Team

Madison Meister - Bishop Garrigan
Kathryn Noonan - Bishop Garrigan
Emma Hovenga - Forest City 
Kallista Larson - Forest City 
Kaylee Miller - Forest City 
Jessa Gasteiger - Lake Mills 
Kylie Greenfield - Lake Mills 
Megan Groe - Lake Mills 
Sydney Sabin - North Iowa 

West - Second Team

Emma Fogarty - Bishop Garrigan 
Gracie Elsbecker - Bishop Garrigan 
Ellie Caylor - Forest City 
Shae Dillavou - Forest City 
Morgan Ryerson - Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 
Hope Levine - Lake Mills 
Olivia Moen - Lake Mills 
Hannah Main - North Iowa 
Leah Kramersmeier - North Iowa 
Emily Ryerson - West Hancock 

West - Honorable Mention

Madi Barrus - Belmond-Klemme 
Mackenzie Meister - Bishop Garrigan 
Hannah Huntley - Eagle Grove 
Erin Caylor - Forest City 
Erica Eenhuis - Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 
MaKenna Hanson - Lake Mills 
Cassie Peterson - North Iowa 
Chloe Lofstrom - North Union 
Amanda Chizek - West Hancock 

West - Co-Players of the Year

Jessa Gasteiger - Lake Mills

Kylie Greenfield - Lake Mills

West - Coach of the Year

Jim Boehmer - Lake Mills

East - First Team

Ashley Howe - Central Springs 
Sydney Eiklenborg - North Butler 
Brooke Trees - North Butler 
Ellie Bobinet - Osage 
Danielle Johnson - Osage 
Paige Kisley - Osage 
Kaebre Sullivan - Osage 
Kayla Carroll - Rockford 
Brooklyn Hackbart - Saint Ansgar 

East - Second Team

Ellacyn Coleman - Central Springs 
Liberty Fisher - Nashua-Plainfield 
Brynn Salge - North Butler 
Cassidy Staudt - North Butler 
Natalie Cordle - Northwood-Kensett 
Meredith Street - Osage 
Blayne Koster - Saint Ansgar 
Hannah Patterson - Saint Ansgar 
Emily Caspers - West Fork 

East - Honorable Mention

Kayley Kelley - Central Springs 
Makenzie Foelske - Nashua-Plainfield 
Hailey Worman - Newman Catholic 
Kristin Dralle - North Butler 
Brylee Hoeppner - Northwood-Kensett 
Claudia Aschenbrenner - Osage 
Emma Ramon - Rockford 
Hali Anderson - Saint Ansgar 
Allison Rice - West Fork 

East - Player of the Year

Danielle Johnson - Osage

East - Coach of the Year

Laura Schwickerath - North Butler

