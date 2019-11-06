Top of Iowa Conference volleyball All-Conference teams

West - First Team
Madison Meister - Bishop Garrigan
Kathryn Noonan - Bishop Garrigan
Emma Hovenga - Forest City
Kallista Larson - Forest City
Kaylee Miller - Forest City
Jessa Gasteiger - Lake Mills
Kylie Greenfield - Lake Mills
Megan Groe - Lake Mills
Sydney Sabin - North Iowa
West - Second Team
Emma Fogarty - Bishop Garrigan
Gracie Elsbecker - Bishop Garrigan
Ellie Caylor - Forest City
Shae Dillavou - Forest City
Morgan Ryerson - Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Hope Levine - Lake Mills
Olivia Moen - Lake Mills
Hannah Main - North Iowa
Leah Kramersmeier - North Iowa
Emily Ryerson - West Hancock
West - Honorable Mention
Madi Barrus - Belmond-Klemme
Mackenzie Meister - Bishop Garrigan
Hannah Huntley - Eagle Grove
Erin Caylor - Forest City
Erica Eenhuis - Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
MaKenna Hanson - Lake Mills
Cassie Peterson - North Iowa
Chloe Lofstrom - North Union
Amanda Chizek - West Hancock
West - Co-Players of the Year
Jessa Gasteiger - Lake Mills
Kylie Greenfield - Lake Mills
West - Coach of the Year
Jim Boehmer - Lake Mills
East - First Team
Ashley Howe - Central Springs
Sydney Eiklenborg - North Butler
Brooke Trees - North Butler
Ellie Bobinet - Osage
Danielle Johnson - Osage
Paige Kisley - Osage
Kaebre Sullivan - Osage
Kayla Carroll - Rockford
Brooklyn Hackbart - Saint Ansgar
East - Second Team
Ellacyn Coleman - Central Springs
Liberty Fisher - Nashua-Plainfield
Brynn Salge - North Butler
Cassidy Staudt - North Butler
Natalie Cordle - Northwood-Kensett
Meredith Street - Osage
Blayne Koster - Saint Ansgar
Hannah Patterson - Saint Ansgar
Emily Caspers - West Fork
East - Honorable Mention
Kayley Kelley - Central Springs
Makenzie Foelske - Nashua-Plainfield
Hailey Worman - Newman Catholic
Kristin Dralle - North Butler
Brylee Hoeppner - Northwood-Kensett
Claudia Aschenbrenner - Osage
Emma Ramon - Rockford
Hali Anderson - Saint Ansgar
Allison Rice - West Fork
East - Player of the Year
Danielle Johnson - Osage
East - Coach of the Year
Laura Schwickerath - North Butler
