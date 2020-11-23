Top of Iowa Conference preseason basketball poll

TIC West Girls
- Bishop Garrigan 95 (6)
- West Hancock 91 (5)
- Forest City 73
- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63
- North Union 59
- Belmond-Klemme 39
- Lake Mills 38
- Eagle Grove 22
- North Iowa 16
TIC West Boys
- Lake Mills 88 (7)
- Forest City 85 (1)
- Bishop Garrigan 83 (3)
- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 67
- West Hancock 60
- North Iowa 34
- Belmond-Klemme 32
- Eagle Grove 24
- North Union 21
TIC East Girls
- Saint Ansgar 76 (4)
- Osage 75 (5)
- Newman Catholic 61
- West Fork 54
- Central Springs 49
- North Butler 35
- Nashua-Plainfield 24
- Rockford 21
- Northwood-Kensett 11
TIC East Boys
- West Fork 81 (9)
- Newman Catholic 65
- Osage 63
- Saint Ansgar 52
- Rockford 43
- Nashua-Plainfield 42
- North Butler 26
- Central Springs 21
- Northwood-Kensett 12