Top of Iowa Conference plans to keep spectator restrictions in place

The Top of Iowa Conference, which consists of more than a dozen north Iowa schools, will not change its spectator policies despite Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announcing the option was available.

"The Top of Iowa Conference will continue with the current attendance restrictions until further notice unless a local school district determines that they have the ability to accommodate a larger crowd," the conference said.

The attendance limits for sports and recreational events, including high school-sponsored activities, will be lifted Friday in Iowa, Reynolds said on Thursday.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation Thursday which adjusts current COVID-19 safety rules. Lifting the attendance limit is part of that but the proclamation still requires masks be worn in indoor public spaces where people cannot social distance for 15 minutes or longer.

Other public health measures have been extended until February 6.