Top of Iowa Conference announces updated spectator guidelines

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Following the December 16 proclamation made by Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Top of Iowa Conference has released updated spectator guidelines for increased seating at winter sporting events.

With the governor’s new proclamation issued December 16, 2020, members of a participant’s immediate household may now attend with another pass holder that is a member of the participant’s immediate family. (Example: Parents & siblings that live in the same house may all attend, but they need to enter with a pass holder).

If you are not in the same family household as the participant, every person needs their own pass to attend the event. (Example: grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, family friends each need their own pass).

Family groups should keep at least 6 feet between other family groups.

Masks will be required for entrance and must be covering your mouth and nose while in attendance.

The lanyard pass must be worn at all times. There will be no entrance to a game without a lanyard pass.

To cut down on interaction with the ticket takers at events, please try and bring exact change. General admission will be $5, kindergarten on up.

Conference passes will be honored for free admission but must be used with the lanyard pass. Administrators will not need a lanyard pass.

When your child’s game is over, you will be asked to leave as soon as possible. Capacity is limited due to social distancing guidelines.

Each school will have designated areas for visiting and home teams to sit. Please adhere to this seating arrangement. Players must sit with their team or with their parents if social distancing is possible and the parent s are eligible to stay for another game.

We ask that all spectators arrive just before the scheduled start of their child’s game to decrease congestion.