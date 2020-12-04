Top legislative leaders express optimism for virus aid plan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top four leaders in the Minnesota Legislature have expressed optimism that lawmakers can agree on a new coronavirus relief package in time for a Dec. 14 special session.

But negotiations on what should go into the aid package are continuing.

There appears to be general agreement helping businesses hit by the four-week partial closure ordered by Gov. Tim Walz and on extending unemployment benefits.

But Republicans have not embraced a Democratic proposal for $500 one-time payments to low-income families. The lawmakers appeared Friday in an online forum hosted by media and political strategist Blois Olson.