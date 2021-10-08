Top dogs make RPD proud

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Police Department is celebrating. Two officers and their dogs turned in impressive performances at the 2021 United States Police Canine Association National Trials.

"The event was to certify our dogs as patrol dogs. It's held at the national level where teams across the eastern half of the United States compete and certify at this event," says officer Erik Red Hill.

Red Hill and his trained K9 Kola competed against some of the most talented and well-trained dogs in the nation, all seeking the top dog award. Both claimed second place in the category of Top Regional Team. This was the second time they made it to the national trials.

"The dogs had a great time. They make great travel partners. They love listening to music. Outside the certification aspect of it, it's just a great time for handlers to get together."

Officer Alex Clement and his dog Wrecker also competed in the trials. They took home sixth place overall in National Police Dog 1 Field Trials.

RPD will be hosting a regional certification for K9s next summer. The United States Police Canine Association, Inc. was established in 1971.