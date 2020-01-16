Clear
Top Minnesota teacher takes knee at LSU-Clemson game

Holstine tweeted that she was given a “platform to stand up for marginalized and oppressed people.”

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 8:38 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

A former Minnesota Teacher of the Year staged a protest at the College Football Playoff championship attended by President Donald Trump by kneeling during the national anthem.

Kelly Holstine was among top teachers from around the country attending Monday night's game at the Superdome in New Orleans. Holstein took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the game between top-ranked LSU and No. 3 Clemson.

Holstine tweeted that she was given a "platform to stand up for marginalized and oppressed people."

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked protests by kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

