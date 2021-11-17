Top Mayo Clinic expert shares latest insights on COVID immunity, boosters amid surge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With public health officials warning Minnesota is experiencing a "COVID blizzard," a leading Mayo Clinic expert is hoping to clear up some of the haze surrounding our understanding of immunity.

While coronavirus conditions have improved across the country as a whole over the past few weeks, case counts are once again moving in the opposite direction in the Upper Midwest as winter approaches. Though this year's surge comes on a familiar spot on the calendar, Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Abinash Virk says the spike we're seeing today is different.

"Two things have changed. One is that we do have more people who are vaccinated," Dr. Virk said. "However, on the other side, more people are not masking and have relaxed their social distancing and other behaviors."

With many Minnesotans having been vaccinated months ago, experts are now worried about waning immunity.

"There have been a number of studies that have shown that over time, the immunity does wane against infection, particularly with the Delta variant being the predominant variant that has been circulating. What we have learned is that the bending immunity is more in regards to waning against infections in general, but hospitalization protection from the vaccine has stayed extremely stable and consistent," said Virk.

Breakthrough infections are still rare, the doctor maintains, and despite the prospect of waning immunity, data shows those who roll up their sleeves are much more protected against COVID.

"The rate of infection in the unvaccinated is anywhere from 13 to 15 times higher than in the individuals that are vaccinated." Dr. Virk continued, "also, we have learned in the last few weeks that individuals that previously had COVID-19 infection who got vaccination had a five times lower risk of reinfection compared to those people who had COVID-19 but did not receive a vaccine."

High-risk groups are now being given an additional vaccine dose, but booster shots are likely on the way for a wider section of the public. Dr. Virk says you can think of boosters are your body's way of getting to know someone new - after one encounter, you may not remember their name, but given a few more interactions, you'll likely be more familiar with them.

"Studies have also shown that boosters have increased the antibody response significantly after the third dose, much higher than even the second dose, and therefore we know that there is going to be increased protection against COVID-19 in these high-risk individuals."

As for young and otherwise healthy folks who may soon have a booster choice before them, "the boosters are more likely to help with decreasing the overall burden of infection in the community. It may not be so much in terms of protection for them from getting into the hospital and dying from it, but more for us to decrease the overall burden of infection in our country as a whole," Dr. Virk says.

One outstanding question is whether we'll continue needing regular COVID boosters going forward, and Dr. Virk believes there's really no clear answer. She shares boosters for some viruses like Hepatitis B provide decades of protection, but coronavirus is constantly mutating like Influenza.

Virk says ultimately, we'll just have to see how the virus responds to the upcoming round of boosters.