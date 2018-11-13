Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students

NORTHWOOD, Iowa- In honor of Veterans Day a high ranking colonel spoke to Northwood-Kensett students on Monday.

Lieutenant Colonel Brian Crozier spent 25 years in the Air Force and has been retired for the last two years. He explained to the students that being away from his family for so long made it one of the most difficult jobs, but one that he wouldn’t go back and change.

Now he wants to educate students about what Veterans Day means and how he uses his knowledge from serving in his everyday life.

“In the military they stressed service, excellence and integrity,” Colonel Crozier said. “Those values served me will in the Air Force and now my civilian life. It’s important that we learn those values in small town Iowa. It’s a good thing to keep going with.”

Colonel Crozier then made a stop at the local VFW to meet with veterans.