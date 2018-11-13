Clear

Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students

Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 9:23 PM
Updated: Nov. 12, 2018 10:45 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

NORTHWOOD, Iowa- In honor of Veterans Day a high ranking colonel spoke to Northwood-Kensett students on Monday.
Lieutenant Colonel Brian Crozier spent 25 years in the Air Force and has been retired for the last two years. He explained to the students that being away from his family for so long made it one of the most difficult jobs, but one that he wouldn’t go back and change.
Now he wants to educate students about what Veterans Day means and how he uses his knowledge from serving in his everyday life.
“In the military they stressed service, excellence and integrity,” Colonel Crozier said. “Those values served me will in the Air Force and now my civilian life. It’s important that we learn those values in small town Iowa. It’s a good thing to keep going with.”
Colonel Crozier then made a stop at the local VFW to meet with veterans.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -4°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 2°
Rochester
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 2°
We're tracking the return of sunshine and some warmer temperatures
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Business forced out

Image

Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students

Image

Awesome Blossoms Rally Together

Image

Immigration Discussion

Image

Sheriff: Dogs rescued from puppy mill

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Image

Veterans come together in Rochester

Image

Charles City hosts annual Veterans Day celebration

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Monday

Image

Local veterans honored at Veterans Day program

Community Events