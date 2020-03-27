Top 10 best moments in sports history

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Thinking about the coronavirus can be a bit overwhelming at times. On Friday, the KIMT News 3 Sports depart asked viewers on social media what was their favorite moment in sports history. Below are the top 10 and honorable mentions.

10. Joe Mauer’s final game

The Game took place on Sept. 30, 2018, when Mauer made his first appearance at catcher since suffering a concussion in 2013. He was removed from the game after one pitch, marking his final game and receiving a standing ovation from the Twins’ faithful. Mauer would officially retire Nov. 9, 2018.

9. 1979 NCAA College Basketball Championship

The 1979 college basketball national championship feature Magic Johnson and the Michigan State Spartans, as well as Larry Bird and the Indiana State Sycamores. Johnson was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points, and Bird dropped 19 for ISU. This game helped increase popularity in the NCAA basketball tournament. Both players would go on to play in the NBA. Thus, a rivalry was born.

8. Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier

It’s one of the most memorable boxing matches in history. In front of a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York City, both of whom were undefeated. Frazier would win the first round in 1971 and Ali would win the next one in 1974. Ali would win the final matchup in 1975 – the Thrilla in Manilla.

7. Jesse Owens – 1936 Olympic Games

The 1936 Olympic games were held in Berlin, Germany – the site of a legendary performance by Jesse Owens. After attending Ohio State, Owens would win four gold medals in the games. That record would not be matched until 1984, nearly 50 years after Owens made his mark in history.

6. Kirk Gibson’s 1988 World Series home run

It’s one of the most famous home runs in the history of Major League Baseball. Kirk Gibson would hit a walk-off homerun off Hall of Famer, Dennis Eckersley, in Game 1 of the ‘88 World Series. Gibson had injured both legs coming into the game as the Dodgers would defeat the Oakland Athletics in five games to win their sixth World Series championship.

5. Kirby Puckett forces a game seven

It’s Game 6 of the 1991 World Series between the Minnesota Twins and the Atlanta Braves. Ron Gant would launch a flyball, but Kirby Puckett was there to make an amazing catch at the top of the 13-foot fence. The game was tied 3-3 heading into the 11th inning. Puckett had a 2-1 count on him as he swung for the fences, hitting the walk-off home run to force a Game 7 with a 4-3 victory. The Twins would go on to win the World Series in Game 7, 1-0 over Atlanta.

4. Brett Favre’s unforgettable game

Dec. 22, 2003, the day after Green Bay quarterback, Brett Favre’s father died of a heart attack while driving in Mississippi. Favre would throw for 311 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone. KIMT StormTeam 3 Chief Meteorologist, Chris Nelson, said it gave his young self a realization for the power of divine intervention.

3. Minneapolis Miracle

It’s in the history books as one of the most important games in the Minnesota Vikings history. Down by one point in the NFC Divisional, Case Keenum connected with Stefon Diggs as time expired, allowing the wide receiver to run for the 61-yard score and into history as one of the wildest finishes in NFL history. The Vikings won, 29-24.

2. Jackie Robinson breaks the color barrier

In 1947, Jackie Robinson would break baseball’s color barrier. One of the top baseball players in his era regardless of race, Robinson signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers. He endured jeers, taunts, and death threats from opposing fans on to becoming a pioneer for athletes of the future.

1. Miracle on Ice

To date, the Miracle on Ice is the greatest upset in sports. Months prior to the 1980 Winter Olympics, the US hockey team suffered a 10-3 loss to the USSR. Fast-forward to the Olympics, Team USA would defeat the Soviets 4-3 in what became famously known as the Miracle on Ice. Team USA would cap off the Cinderella story with a win over Finland for the gold medal.

Honorable Mentions

Twins 1987 World Series

2018 US men’s curling team winning gold for the first time

Secretariat set a record at the Belmont Stakes of 2:24 in 1973, a record that still stands

Duke vs. Kentucky – 1992 Elite 8

Dallas Cowboys’ back-to-back world championships in 1993/1994

The Undertaker throwing Mankind off the cell in 1998 to the announcers' table from 16 feet above