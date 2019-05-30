Tools and farming supplies stolen from landmark barn

WEST CONCORD, Minn. - The barn on West Concord's Main Street is a beloved landmark with a long history in the community. On Wednesday, the barn fell victim to theft.

Law enforcement alerted Jacob and Megan Gochnauer, the current renters, that bulls escaped the property. Megan tells KIMT they found this odd, as the animals had never escaped before. Once the bulls were contained, it was discovered that a tool set from her grandfather, power tools belonging to her father, and other farm supplies were missing with no plausible explanation. She estimates it was roughly a $1,000 loss.

A police report is filed but the Gochnauers say no questions will be asked if the tools are returned. More devastating than the financial loss is the violation of privacy. "These livestock are our life. We put our heart and soul into them," says Megan. "Knowing that we have to fear for our safety and wondering if our things to care for them are ok, we would just love to know that we can have our peace of mind and safety back.

Trespassing on the property has been an ongoing issue, such as people walking into the barn or gates without letting the Gochnauers know. "I know this place is a huge landmark in town and it means a lot to a lot of people in the cattle industry, people who live in town who used to know the previous owner... Just a heads up or hanging outside the door or gate until we know that you're there so that it doesn't pose a safety concern."