Tool thief sentenced in Howard County

Kenneth Nightingale Kenneth Nightingale

Minnesota man still facing charges in Mitchell County.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 12:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A Minnesota man pleading not guilty to stealing tools in Mitchell County is sentenced for stealing tools in Howard County.

Kenneth Ray Nightingale, 36 of LeRoy, MN, was accused of stealing two tool sets and a heater from a shed in the 3000 block of Elm Avenue in February 2018 and stealing a socket set, a mountain bike, a battery charger, an impact drill, an impact driver, a chainsaw, a socket set, a trim nailer, an orbital sander, an air compressor and two batteries from a shed in the 13000 block of Douglas Avenue in January and February of 2018.

Nightingale pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd degree burglary and has been sentenced to two to five years of supervised probation.

Nightingale is also charged with 3rd degree burglary and 2nd degree theft in Mitchell County for taking $8,000 worth of tools from a locked trailer in Riceville in December 2017. No trial date has been set in that case.

