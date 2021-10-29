Tommy's Express Car Wash hosts "Tunnel of Terror"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local car wash is offering a spook and a splash this Halloween weekend.

Tommy's Express Car Wash is putting on a "tunnel of terror" through Saturday night, driving Med City drivers absolutely batty. Mist and a gloomy glow draw cars in like moths to the flame, however inside, a crazed pack of characters will make you want to hit the gas - but you're trapped!

One advantage to the situation is that instead of getting washed in blood, you're getting washed in suds - leaving your car as shiny as the blade of a butcher knife.

The more mild, kid-friendly version of the tunnel of terror takes place from 6:00 P.M through 7:59. But once the clock strikes 8:00, the spooktacular experience gets even more sick and twisted for adults.