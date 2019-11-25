Tom Steyer campaigns in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Presidential hopeful is making his case heard in North Iowa.

Tom Steyer, a California billionaire hedge fund manager who has invested in philanthropic and environmental causes, made stops in Osage and Mason City Sunday, touching on two big issues: breaking corporate influence in politics, and cleaning up the environment; if elected, Steyer would declare a state of emergency on day one, and make it the top priority in regards to foreign affairs as well.

Despite having a large number of Democratic candidates eyeing for the nomination and the White House, Steyer believes his background, including his role in creating coalitions made up of American citizens with the goal of standing up against corporations, helps set him apart from the others.

"In order to get all the progressive policies people have been talking about, in terms of healthcare, education, 'Green New Deal, gun violence, we need to take back the government from the corporations who bought it and get back to the government by and for the people. I have spent a decade of working in the political system on behalf of people against corporations from the outside."

With the news of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg declaring his bid for President, we asked him what his thoughts were.

"If he wants to be the Democratic representative in the presidential election, the Democratic nominee, then he needs to embrace a wealth tax. Because whoever represents the Democrats, needs to not just acknowledge, but go after this gross inequality."

"If you look at the positions that I've taken over time, the positions I'm taking now, Mike is a different person from me. In terms of where we are on a broad span of issues, he's really different. Welcome to the race, that's fine. But I think unless he embraces a wealth tax and stands up for it, then I don't think he's an appropriate candidate for Democrats."

Steyer will be in Charles City and Northwood on Monday.