"Together" Spreading light to unite

If you find yourself on Broadway Ave Downtown Rochester, you'll likely see a big, bright sign with a one-word message: "together.”

Local musician Kevin Dobey helped design the temporary display.

It is one of many permanent and temporary pieces of art you'll see across the Med-City.

The City of Rochester worked with Threshold Arts to provide $67,500 CARES grant funding to support local artists struggling with employment during the pandemic.

Artists received $4,000, with the rest of funds going toward the following costs:

$5,000 materials

$15,000 lighting

$1,200 supplies

Some of the other projects include glass mosaic, overhead artwork, street art, and mural paintings throughout downtown.

This project was focused on those who don’t qualify for unemployment, many of them being self-employed.

Mayor Norton says “Artists are employees too. We’re really being purposeful… we’re really just trying to make sure we’re not letting people fall through the cracks not getting the help that they need.”

The main meaning behind the message is that by working together as a city, we can get through the pandemic.