Tobin shatters Mason City school record

WAVERLY, Iowa - A Mason City senior set a new school record on Tuesday.
Senior, Grace Tobin, threw for 39'10 1/2" in the shot put at the Wartburg Invitational, shattering the previous record set in 2016.
The previous record belonged to Katrina Cornick at 38'1". Cornick currently attends Utica College where she was named the E8 Field Athlete of the Week.
