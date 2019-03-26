Tobacco Ordinance passes in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-After months of discussion, the age to buy tobacco in albert lea is going up.

It's all in an effort to curb teens vaping and using e-cigarettes.

Last night the city council passed an ordinance prohibiting the sales of tobacco to individuals under 21.

Tuyreace Derry is a college student and he doesn't really think the ordinance will change much.

“I mean if your 18 you should kind of be able to have your own say on everything but I guess it should be up to the buyer,” Said Derry,

If you're 18 or older, it won't be illegal to have tobacco products in your possession. You just won't be able to buy them. Ordinance starts May 1ST.