To the relief of Rochester business owners, some road work has wrapped up

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In addition to the impacts of the pandemic, downtown construction has also been the source of frustrations for some Rochester businesses.

After being blocked off most of the summer, a stretch of Broadway Avenue reopened both lanes on Friday, August 14. This was a big relief to Tasos Psomas, owner of Hollandberry Pannekoeken. "I'm just so happy to see traffic going by in front, people walking by," he says.

He's thankful for the Elcore construction crews for working as diligently and quickly as possible. He also expresses the business took a big hit during the road work. It was confusing for customers to find how to get to the restaurant, so the number of people eating at Hollandberry Pannekoeken quickly dropped off.

Psomas is frustrated with the city's timing of the construction project, and wishes they would have started while restaurants were shuttered because of the pandemic. "They gave us no warning. They showed up here one day and said, 'we're closing the road.' Actually, they showed up the Tuesday after we reopened after the pandemic, and it was really tough," he explains.

The double whammy of the closed road and the pandemic have been a big challenge. Psomas estimates the restaurant was operating at 10-20% while the road was closed, but has been growing to 40-60% since the road reopened. It's a great improvement, but no where near pre-pandemic levels.

"This has been really difficult, the two things hitting us together like this and it seems like it's a city that doesn't care, a mayor that says, 'tough luck,'" says Psomas.