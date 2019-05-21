Titonka woman sentenced for stealing over $50,000

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A woman who embezzled over $50,000 from a Winnebago County business is sentenced.

Amy Lynn Richter, 50 of Titonka, was ordered Tuesday to spend three to five years on supervised probation and complete all recommended mental health treatment. She will also have to pay restitution to her victim.

Richter pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft for using company credit cards and other means to steal $51,408.51 from Eddy’s Glass and Door in Forest City between May 2017 and June 2018.

Richter was arrested in August 2018.