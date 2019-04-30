Titonka man sentenced for Forest City burglary, domestic assault

GARNER, Iowa – A Titonka man is going to prison after attacking a woman in her mobile home.

Jayson Bradwin Dyslin, 27, was arrested in December 2018 after Forest City police say he kicked down the door of a trailer in the 100 block of Wilson Way and choked the woman inside. Dyslin eventually pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and domestic abuse assault resulting in injury.

He was sentenced Tuesday to up to 10 years in prison, to be served consecutively with a two year prison sentence for violating his probation for a previous domestic abuse assault conviction.