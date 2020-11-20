Titanium Lunchbox expanding through new mobile 'food trailer'

BRITT, Iowa - Restaurants across the country have had to get creative to stay in business during government ordered shutdowns, with many offering services like curbside and delivery. But for one North Iowa restaurant, the pandemic has pushed them to expand.

The Titanium Lunchbox is introducing a food trailer to their fleet, offering up pizzas as well as other items. It's a plan that has been in motion for some time, but with the pandemic, owner Damon Baker says the timing of getting the trailer couldn't have came at a better time.

"You can kinda see a shift in how people want their food delivered to them, giving options on how you can provide that service with it being safe and sanitary and hot and fresh."

In addition, he's had requests from customers that would like to have the Titanium Lunchbox's pizza catered for their event.

"It's hard to tote your pizzas in hot bags, 40 miles away. You'll lose the freshness, quality. This way I can go to the event, park the truck and make the pizzas right there so it's fresh and ready to go."

Already, the truck will be utilized with Thanksgiving meals being delivered to two local businesses next week, served up in a safe manner.

"It really provides an option where we can pull up in your parking lot and say, 'hey, you want this many meals for your employees? We can box them, here they are right here, hot and fresh, ready to go, we don't have to come into your facility and you can give them to your co-workers or whoever you're providing for.'"

Most recently, Baker made the decision to pause dine-in service for two weeks, instead serving up customers through drive-thru, delivery and curbside service. He says customers have been understanding and supportive of the business throughout the year.

"Our support in the Britt community over the last 10 years has been amazing, and it continues to be through this whole process. People have been really, really good for us."