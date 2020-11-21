Tis the Season to Give Christmas Drive

In a time of uncertainty - the act of giving is all it can take to brighten the holidays for many.

The Foster Caring And Sharing Organization collected donations of hats, mittens, family games, and gifts to give to foster families and children Saturday at Salem Road Covenant Church in Rochester.

Foster Caring And Sharing is an organization that launched earlier this year to support foster families throughout the southeastern Minnesota area.

As we enter the holiday season, the organization wanted to reach out to help foster families financially.

Member of Foster Caring and Sharing, Kathryn Arms, explains "2020 has been a really hard year for everybody, and we want to make sure those families are supported and there's a lot of gaps to fill. So maybe that's providing essentials, a tangible gift, or support for them and that's what we want to do."

This donation drive will provide gifts to children who may have never received a christmas present before.

Arms says “It's worth your time sometimes doing things outside of yourself, especially in a hard season when it's so easy to turn your focus inward can really lift your spirits and make you realize there's so much purpose and drive in life outside of yourself."

Olmsted County Social Services worked with the organization to share the age and gender of each child in foster care to match them with gifts.

Donations are grouped by number so team members were able to coordinate each donation for each family.

Other items include coats, family games, access to a meal, and a blanket.

Organizers planned to distribute to nearly 80 families and 110 children in today's Christmas drive. If you wish to find out how you can give back or get involved, visit https://fostercaringandsharing.com/.