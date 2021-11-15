Tips to keep COVID-19 out of your Thanksgiving plans

In over a week, Americans will reunite with their loved ones for Thanksgiving.

On the menu may be sweet potatoes, cheesy potatoes, ham and the famed glazed turkey.

However, Olmsted County Public Health wants to remind you to keep COVID-19 out of the dinner plans.

Amy Evans heads the COVID Response Team for the county and said concerns are mounting over a possible spike in cases due to the upcoming holiday.

"So we are seeing cases across the state as well specifically locally in numbers that are similar, if not higher than they were last year at this time. So, there is concern around us going into the holidays," Evans said.

Amanda Peterson is a COVID-19 ICU nurse and said people should use COVID precautions when planning ahead.

"Keeping yourself safe and getting your family safe. I know that now we can even vaccinate children, that is our biggest step. Then just thinking of your bubble. Keeping your people small and checking in with everyone before you go meet with grandma," Peterson said.

Evans said people should still continue to get vaccinated and tested before the upcoming holiday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently lists Olmsted County as an area of high transmission.