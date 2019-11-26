Clear
Tips to have a safe Thanksgiving

According to the national fire protection association, more than three times as many home cooking fires happen on thanksgiving compared to any other day of the year.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

Rochester, mINN- Over the next few days, many of us will be spending a lot of time in the kitchen.
Ben Davis has been a firefighter for 12 years. He says across the nation fire department respond to about 2000 fires on thanksgiving day alone which happens to be three-time more than they would see on an average day. There are simple steps you can take in your kitchen to keep everyone safe.

"Don't get distracted, don't leave the room don't leave it unattended that's where most of the cooking fires happen,” Davis said. “Make sure there's no combustible material nearby such as oven mittens or washcloth because they can start on fire."

Davis says if you encounter a fire the first thing you should do is call the fire department and then if you feel comfortable and safe you can attempt to put out the fire out.

