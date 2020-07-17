Tips on beating the heat on Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Heat Advisory has been issued for Rochester and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service says potentially dangerous high temperatures are possible between 1 and 8 pm Saturday. City officials say they want to remind residents of ways to stay safe and “beat the heat.”

Rochester Public Transit is operating with no fare charged and will provide residents in need of transportation with a free, air conditioned ride to a cool place. Riders simply tell the bus driver they are taking the free offer for “A Cool Place to Be.” Face coverings are required.

Public health officials are encouraging residents to drink plenty of water and use air-conditioning. If air-conditioning is not available, seek public buildings such as malls during the heat of the day. Children and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows rolled down or for a few minutes.

Other tips for staying cool:

• Limit your time outdoors, including outdoor activities such as sports, lawn mowing, and home improvement projects

• Take frequent breaks if you must be outside

• Minimize direct exposure to the sun

• Stay hydrated by drinking water or nonalcoholic fluids

• Take a cool bath or shower

• Wear loose fitting, light-colored clothes

• Check on your neighbors, friends and family members, especially those who are older or have health issues

However, city officials say social distancing and the use of face coverings as well as other COVID-19 reduction methods are important to maintain despite the heat.