Tips for keeping seniors cool as temperatures heats up

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we begin to move towards hotter summer heat it may be time to think about ways to help the seniors in our lives stay cool.

For most of us having access to air conditioning or even a fan usually keeps us cool but seniors need to be more careful since their bodies can't adjust to high temperatures as well as younger bodies can.

Plus, R.N. Johann Medina with River Bend Assisted Living, says prescription medicines can impair the body's ability to regulate temperature or prevent sweating.

Medina explained, “There's actually a couple of medications that if you're on, you should avoid sun and the best way to know which those medications are is to get in touch with their pharmacist.”

Medina says it’s important to wear sunscreen if seniors are outside even if it’s only for a short period of time.

“Sunburn can happen really fast and it can lead to dehydration and other concerns so please use sunscreen before going outside and try to avoid the peak of sun which is from around 11 until 3,” he said.

The CDC says 36% of heat-related deaths in the U.S. were among people over the age of 65 so it’s vital for caretakers and loved ones to watch out for the seniors in their lives.

He added, “It's really important for caretakers and family members if they feel the weather is unbearable to alert their elders because they may not be able to feel it like we do.”

Another tip, make sure seniors are drinking plenty of water. Older adults are more likely to be dehydrated which can increase their risk of a heat stroke.