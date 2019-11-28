Clear
Tips for Thanksgiving leftovers

You will want to make sure to get your food in the fridge or freezer as quickly as possible.

Nov 28, 2019
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - You don't want to end up as sick as a bird after eating some Thanksgiving leftovers.  Being careful with how you store and reheat the food will make all the difference.

Don't let the food sit out too long.  You want to make sure and get everything into the fridge or freezer within two hours.  Use sealable containers to store the goodies.  

According to the USDA, leftovers are only good for about 3 to 4 days after the holiday.  That means you shouldn't be making those leftover turkey sandwiches after Monday.  If you decide to freeze your food, it should last 3 to 4 months.  It will be edible after that time, but the food will lose most of its flavor and moisture.

When it comes time to heat the food back up, experts recommend using the microwave or stovetop to get the job done.  A crock pot or slow cooker is not a good option, because it does not get hot enough to kill any germs.  The magic temperature for reheating food is 165 degrees, which you can check using a food thermometer.

