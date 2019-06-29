Tips before cranking up the A/C this weekend

MASON CITY, Iowa - Air conditioners offer welcome blasts of cold air during the hottest of days. And with feel like temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees this weekend, the A/C is probably the best chance at escaping the sweltering heat.

Sue Eastman and her husband have used their A/C a few times already this year.

"It's very efficient."

Even if the electric bill goes up during the summer months, Sue says it's worth it.

"Probably between $80 at the lowest, to about $180 at the highest. But that's not bad. It's not a big house, but it does real well."

Tom Clevenger and the staff at Mechanical Air Systems have been receiving many service calls for maintenance on A/C units. He shares some basic maintenance tips someone can perform.

"Make sure your outside condenser coil is clean, and your filter's changed. It doesn't hurt to get on a maintenance plan, that way it's done every year so you don't have to worry about it."

If you have a window unit, Clevenger says they're fairly limited on personal maintenance compared to a standard A/C unit.

"Most of the window units don't even have service ports. The best thing you can do is keep the coil clean. When they go out, they go out and you have to buy a new one."

If you're looking to save some money on those energy bills, the Building Performance Institute recommends keeping your temperature high. Maintaining a temperature 10-15 degrees higher than the one you're used to for 8 hours should save you 10% on cooling bills every year. If you need to replace your unit, it is recommended to look for an Energy Star unit, as they use 10% less energy.