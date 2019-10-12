Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Opener: Tips and tricks for pheasant hunting in 2019

AUSTIN, Minn. – The official start to pheasant hunting season in Minnesota is Oct. 12. As part of our 2019 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener coverage, KIMT News 3 wanted to provide some tips and tricks for hunters this year.

Scott Roehildt, the director of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Southern Region provides those tips.

Click the link to the video above to watch the interview.