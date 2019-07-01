Clear
Tip from mother leads authorities to man who allegedly stole Dilly Bars, food from Dairy Queen

The mother found a full box of Dilly Bars, a box of cheese curds and a box of hamburgers in the freezer.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 10:54 AM

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A tip from a mother led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man who allegedly stole a bunch of items from Dairy Queen.

Jaden Lorentzen is facing charges of third-degree burglary and possession of stolen property after his mother found a full box of Dilly Bars, a box of cheese curds and a box of hamburgers in the freezer. The mother also found burglary tools.

Dairy Queen reported the burglary on July 30 around 8:25 a.m. after it found items missing from a storage shed.

The mother confronted her son about the items before calling the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

Dairy Queen did not want the food back, authorities said.

