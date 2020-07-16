Timeline: 27 years after five north Iowa murders, Dustin Honken set to be executed

Dustin Honken, a drug kingpin from north Iowa convicted of killing five people in a scheme to silence former dealers, is scheduled for execution Friday.

Honken was involved in one of North Iowa’s most well-publicized murder cases and was found guilty of five counts of murder in 2004.

The bodies were found buried in a wooded area in 2003 near where the current Cerro Gordo Co. Law Enforcement Center sits.

Honken killed Lori Ann Duncan, her daughters Kandace and Amber Duncan, Gregory Nicholson and Terry DeGeus during a federal meth investigation. The two children were kidnapped from Mason City.

DeGeus and Nicholson were two of Honken’s former methamphetamine dealers who agreed to cooperate with agents investigating Honken’s multistate operation.