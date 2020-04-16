Time running out on special MNsure signup period

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The deadline is fast approaching for MNsure’s COVID-19 Emergency Special Enrollment Period.

"Don't delay. This special enrollment period for uninsured Minnesotans ends in less than a week,” says Nate Clark, MNsure CEO. "If you lose your employer insurance or have other qualifying circumstances, you can sign up for coverage year-round, but if you’re simply without health insurance coverage right now and want the security of knowing you’re covered during this uncertain time, come to MNsure.org to sign up."

The deadline is 11:59 pm on April 21.

All four medical insurance companies that sell private health insurance plans on MNsure are waiving co-pays, co-insurance and deductibles related to COVID-19 diagnostic testing, and cost sharing for in-network COVID-19 hospitalization.

Anyone who signs up with MNsure through this Special Enrollment Period will be provided health coverage retroactively back to April 1.

