Timberwolves player accused of threatening a family pleads guilty

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has pleaded guilty to using a rifle to threaten a family in his suburban Minneapolis neighborhood.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement that Beasley pleaded guilty to a felony count of threats of violence and faces 120 days in a workhouse. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge. The voicemail for Beasley’s attorney, Ryan Pacyga, was full and not accepting messages.

Prosecutors said Beasley pointed a rifle at a couple inside a vehicle with their child and told them to get off his property. The family was on a house-hunting tour.