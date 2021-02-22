Clear
Timberwolves fire Saunders after parts of 3 seasons as coach

The decision came down Sunday night after the Timberwolves lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 12:26 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

(AP)- The Minnesota Timberwolves fired coach Ryan Saunders on Sunday night, hours after the team with the NBA’s worst record this season lost for the eighth time in the last nine games.

A person with knowledge of the situation said that the Timberwolves were finalizing plans to introduce Toronto assistant Chris Finch as the new coach Monday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Finch’s hiring has not been formally completed.

Saunders, the 34-year-old son of longtime Minnesota coach Flip Saunders, was with the Timberwolves for parts of three seasons, going 43-94. Minnesota has the league’s worst record this season at 7-24 and is already 7 1/2 games out of what would be the final play-in spot for the Western Conference postseason.

Dismissing Saunders is the first coaching change in the league since this season began. There were nine coaches in new jobs entering this season.

