PRAIRIE ISLAND, Minn. - The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, Prairie Island Indian Community, and Treasure Island celebrated Indigenous Peoples' Day by unveiling a new basketball court.

There were about 100 community members there to check out the new outdoor court for the Prairie Island Indian Community.

The Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball Academy held a free basketball clinic.

Rachel Banham with the Lynx and former Timberwolves player Troy Hudson were in attendance.