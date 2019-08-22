Tim served for high speed pursuit in Eyota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who sped through Olmsted County trying to avoid arrest is sentenced.

Gregory Anderson, 61 of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an incident on May 18. Authorities say Anderson was wanted for a probation violation and nearly caused a collision on Highway 14E in Eyota before leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase that reached speeds of up to 80 miles per hour.

Deputies lost sight of Anderson’s vehicle in Eyota but he was later located and taken into custody on 2nd Street SE.

Anderson has been sentenced to time served and must pay $125 in fines.