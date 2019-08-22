Clear

Tim served for high speed pursuit in Eyota

Gregory Anderson Gregory Anderson

Minneapolis man was wanted for a probation violation.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 1:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who sped through Olmsted County trying to avoid arrest is sentenced.

Gregory Anderson, 61 of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an incident on May 18. Authorities say Anderson was wanted for a probation violation and nearly caused a collision on Highway 14E in Eyota before leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase that reached speeds of up to 80 miles per hour.

Deputies lost sight of Anderson’s vehicle in Eyota but he was later located and taken into custody on 2nd Street SE.

Anderson has been sentenced to time served and must pay $125 in fines.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking cooler temps and plenty of sun to finish the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

StormTeam 3: Long-range forecast - cooler days to end August

Image

CTK: Triton Cobras

Image

CTK: Byron Bears

Image

CTK: Kasson-Mantorville

Image

Mac Horvath transfers to IMG

Image

Salary debate

Image

To sell or not to sell?

Image

Puppy shower for Hulk

Image

Protest cancelled

Community Events